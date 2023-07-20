August 29, 1954—July 17, 2023
WATERLOO—Randal
“Randy” G. Jenson, 68, died Monday, July 17, 2023 at NewAldaya Lifescapes, Cedar Falls. He was born August 29, 1954, in Algona, son of Gordon and Laona Wichtendahl Jenson.
He graduated from West High School 5/29/1973, completed a Diesel Truck Mechanic Program from Hawkeye Community College in 1975 and a Junior Accounting Program in 1986. He worked at UNI as a custodian for over 20 years.
Randy was a member of Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church, Waterloo. He enjoyed golfing.
Survived by his niece, Cyndy Cook and great niece, Emily Calfee, both of Fort Myers, FL.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Laona Jenson, as well as sister Susan Cook.
Funeral services will be 10:30am Friday July 21, 2023, at Grace Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Burial will be in the Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials may be directed to the Grace Lutheran Church, Waterloo.
Condolences may be sent to www.lockefuneralservices.com.
