VINTON — Randahl W. “Randy” Trefz, 66, died Sunday, June 2, at Unity Point Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids following a sudden illness.
He was born May 14, 1953, in Cedar Rapids, son of Dick A. and Patricia K. Penningroth Trefz. On Aug. 3, 1974, he married Doris L. Primmer at Stewart Memorial United Methodist Church in Vinton.
Randy graduated from North Linn High School in 1972. He was self-employed and owned Trefz Trucking and was a long-haul driver for 48 years. Randy served in the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of AMVETS Riders Post 49 in Cedar Falls. He was the road captain of the Legion Riders and also a member of the Patriot Guard.
Survivors: his wife; four daughters, Polly (Pete) Peterman of Cedar Rapids, Brandy Trefz of Long Island, N.Y., Carrie (Shane) Powers of Vinton and Tina (Cody) Mullinex of Shellsburg; a brother, Gary (Annette) Trefz of Coggon; two sisters, Cherie (Kevin Kula) Dunn of Rogers, Ark., and Gail (Brad) Winn of Walker; seven grandchildren, Carl Zink, Alicia and Marissa Garcia, Weston and Eli Powers, and Isabel and Owen Mullinex; three stepgrandchildren, Kiana (Jeremy) Poolaw, Marissa (Erik) Schuchmann and Chelsea Peterman; and four stepgreat-grandchildren, Eli and Nikki Poolaw, Michael Schuchmann and CJ Peterman.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Celebration of Life service: 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, at Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home in Vinton. Memorial visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 6, also at the funeral home.
Memorials: to the AMVETS Riders Post 49, 1934 Irving St., Cedar Falls 50613.
Randy and Doris enjoyed spending summer vacations with their family at Lake of the Ozarks. He loved waterskiing and was a former member of the Lake Delhi Ski Team. He also loved riding his Harley, boating, camping and snowmobiling. For many years, he participated in IMCA modified dirt track racing.
