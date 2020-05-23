Ramona R. O'Connor

(1920-2020)
Ramona Ruth O’Connor age 99 of Waterloo passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Friendship Village.
Ramona was born on June 19, 1920, at the family homestead in Mt. Vernon Township, Black Hawk County to Charles Oliver and Kate Ann McElroy. She was born and raised in the farmhouse built by her Great Grandfather shortly after the Civil War.
She married William (Bill) Dorsey O’Connor in Kahoka, Missouri on Feb. 22, 1941. She and Bill settled in Waterloo in 1958 after spending time in Adel, Lake City , and Traer where Bill taught school.
She is survived by four children Larry (Marilyn) of Central, Alaska; Patrick (Patricia) of Reston, VA.; Craig (Elise) of Germantown, TN; and Susan Robinson of Downer’s Grove, Illinois. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In additions to many nieces and nephews, including Janet Kline Pagel of Cedar Rapids.
She was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Kate and Charles McElroy, her sister Helen Kline and grandson James “Jay” O’Connor.
She started school at the one-room country school across the road from the farmhouse where she was born. When she was 4 years old, the schoolteacher could see her hanging on the fence and watching the children, including her sister Helen, play during recess. The teacher invited Ramona to start school early so she could join the others. She later moved to Waterloo and lived with her grandparents to attend East Waterloo High School. She was a graduate of East High and Gates Business College.
Ramona was an avid golfer, taking up the game in her 50’s after having watched golf on television for many years. She became a regular at Byrne’s Park with her “golf gals”, playing into her 90’s. She celebrated her 90th birthday at Byrne’s Park.
But her family took precedence over all other activities in Ramona’s life. She enjoyed traveling to visit her children and their families and made several trips with her children throughout the U.S., Canada and Europe. She attended many high school and college graduations and several weddings of grandchildren.
A Celebration of Ramona’s Life will be held for family and friends at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Ramona’s name to Friendship Village. Condolences and cards may be sent to Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 West Ridgeway Avenue, Waterloo, IA, 50701.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.