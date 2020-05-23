Ramona R. O'Connor

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

(1920-2020)

Ramona Ruth O’Connor age 99 of Waterloo passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Friendship Village.

Ramona was born on June 19, 1920, at the family homestead in Mt. Vernon Township, Black Hawk County to Charles Oliver and Kate Ann McElroy. She was born and raised in the farmhouse built by her Great Grandfather shortly after the Civil War.

She married William (Bill) Dorsey O’Connor in Kahoka, Missouri on Feb. 22, 1941. She and Bill settled in Waterloo in 1958 after spending time in Adel, Lake City , and Traer where Bill taught school.

She is survived by four children Larry (Marilyn) of Central, Alaska; Patrick (Patricia) of Reston, VA.; Craig (Elise) of Germantown, TN; and Susan Robinson of Downer’s Grove, Illinois. She is survived by eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren. In additions to many nieces and nephews, including Janet Kline Pagel of Cedar Rapids.

She was preceded in death by her husband William, parents Kate and Charles McElroy, her sister Helen Kline and grandson James “Jay” O’Connor.