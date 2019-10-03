Ramona J. Schuler

(1937-2019)
JESUP — Ramona Jean Schuler, 82, of Jesup, died at home Tuesday, Oct. 1.
She was born July 12, 1937, in Buchanan County, daughter of Robert Brown and Evelyn (Saunders) Brown. On May 14, 1960, she married Eugene Alfred Schuler in Jesup. He preceded her in death in 1999.
Ramona graduated from Jesup High School in 1956. She was a homemaker and had worked delivering newspapers for the Waterloo Courier for more than 20 years.
She was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church in Jesup and a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas.
Survived by: a daughter, Denise (Harold) Clayton of Fairbank; three sons, Michael Schuler, Joseph Schuler and Matthew (Gail) Schuler, all of Jesup; nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; a great-grandson, Connor Zanker; and two sisters, Catherine Flores and Alice Brown.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, at the White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a 3 p.m. Catholic Daughters of America rosary and a 6:30 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church.
