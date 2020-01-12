Ramona G. Bellows
(1941-2020)

WATERLOO — Ramona G. Bellows, 78, of Waterloo, died Thursday, Jan. 9, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.

She was born March 5, 1941, in Waterloo, daughter of Raymond J. and Ruth K. Mulkins Barta. Ramona attended Our Lady of Victory Academy in Waterloo.She married Beau Jay Bellows on Sept. 13, 1958, at Calvary Bible Church in Washburn.

Ramona was a child-care provider for many years at Maple Lanes and Happy Time Daycare (Sunnyside Temple) in Waterloo. She also worked at Burger King, Bishops Restaurant, and Sam’s Club in Waterloo. She was a member of Harvest Vineyard Church in Waterloo where she was a team leader.

Survivors: her husband; four sons, Jim (Andrea) Bellows and Dave (Pamela) Bellows‚ both of Parkersburg, Matthew (Stacy) Bellows of Cambridge‚ Minn., and Dan (Lisa) Bellows of Forest Lake‚ Minn.; a daughter, Brenda (Denny) Hrubes of Britt; 10 grandchildren; a great-grandchild, Lincoln; two sisters, her twin, Katy Reed of Waterloo, and Diane (Scott) Sickau of Boone; and three brothers, Martin (Pat) Barta of Cedar Falls‚ Brian (Gayle) Barta of Rapid River‚ Mich., and Bruce (Suzanne) Landsverk of Dacula‚ Ga.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and a grandson, Dave “Little D” Bellows.

Family Directed Memorial Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, at Harvest Vineyard Church, 715 E. Fourth St., Waterloo, with a private family burial in St. Albert Cemetery in rural Lamont. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, at Locke Funeral Home.

Memorials: to Royal Legacy Christian Academy, which is a part of Harvest Vineyard Church.

Her late grandson was a special star in her heart. One of her delights was baking cookies and other sweets for church events with her twin sister, Katy. She enjoyed watching classic movies.

