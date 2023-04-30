It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Ramona Frances Schmidt on March 18, 2023, at 1:15 PM, at Spring Brook Assisted Living in Onalaska, Wisconsin, surrounded by her family. Ramona was born on April 29, 1929, to Leonard Condon and Clara Hausman Condon in Waterloo, Iowa, and was the youngest of 4 siblings. She was preceded in death by Mary Katherine Blotter, Alyce Reid, and Robert Condon. She was a devoted wife to her beloved husband, Anthony (Tony) Schmidt, whom she married on August 7, 1948. Together, they shared many happy years of love and companionship until Tony's passing in 2009. Ramona was a loving mother of 5 sons, including Anthony who preceded her in death in 1963. She is survived by her sons, Douglas (Laurie), James (Doris), Richard, and Mark; 8 grandchildren; and 14 great grandchildren. She was also preceded in death by 2 daughters-in-law, Diana and Brenda. Ramona's greatest joy in life was her family, and she cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. Ramona will be remembered for her warm smile, her gentle spirit, and her unwavering love of her family and Lord. She touched the lives of so many with her kindness and generosity, and her legacy will live on through the memories she leaves behind. There will be a visitation on Saturday May 6, 2023, from 9:00 to 11:00 AM with a Rosary Service at 10:00 AM, at St. Edward's Catholic Church at 1423 Kimball Avenue in Waterloo, Iowa. The funeral mass will follow at 11:00 AM, also at the church. The burial will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at 3912 West 4th Street in Waterloo, Iowa. There will be a luncheon at St Edward's Church following the Burial Ceremony.