Try 1 month for 99¢
Ramona E. Rooff

Ramona Rooff

WATERLOO — Ramona Esther Rooff, 93, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 1.

She was born Aug. 16, 1925, in a log cabin in Minnesota, daughter of Charles and Mertie (Smith) Kammerdiner. On Oct. 2, 1953, she married J.L. “Pat” Rooff in Preston, Minn.

She graduated from Waterloo East High School and Iowa State Teacher’s College. Ramona was the bookkeeper for People’s Hardware, an executive for the Pat Rooff Corp., and worked at the East Side Library. She was also involved with River Hills School, Exceptional Persons and United Cerebral Palsy.

Survived by: two sons, James L. (Tracey) Rooff Jr. and Michael D. (Nancy) Rooff; a sister, Lorraine Miller; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three daughters, Kay Rooff-Steffen, Patricia Anderson, and a daughter in infancy; a son, Gary Rooff; three brothers, Delmer, Duane and Merton; and three sisters, Vivian, Eleanor and Beverly.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home.

Memorials: may be directed to United Cerebral Palsy.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Ramona enjoyed all sports, reading, knitting, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was well known for her skirts and high heels.

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Ramona E. Rooff (1925-2018)
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
Load comments