WATERLOO — Ramona Esther Rooff, 93, of Waterloo, died at home Thursday, Nov. 1.
She was born Aug. 16, 1925, in a log cabin in Minnesota, daughter of Charles and Mertie (Smith) Kammerdiner. On Oct. 2, 1953, she married J.L. “Pat” Rooff in Preston, Minn.
She graduated from Waterloo East High School and Iowa State Teacher’s College. Ramona was the bookkeeper for People’s Hardware, an executive for the Pat Rooff Corp., and worked at the East Side Library. She was also involved with River Hills School, Exceptional Persons and United Cerebral Palsy.
Survived by: two sons, James L. (Tracey) Rooff Jr. and Michael D. (Nancy) Rooff; a sister, Lorraine Miller; 17 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; three daughters, Kay Rooff-Steffen, Patricia Anderson, and a daughter in infancy; a son, Gary Rooff; three brothers, Delmer, Duane and Merton; and three sisters, Vivian, Eleanor and Beverly.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 6, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, with burial in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 5, at the funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to United Cerebral Palsy.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
Ramona enjoyed all sports, reading, knitting, and was an avid Chicago Cubs fan. She was well known for her skirts and high heels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.