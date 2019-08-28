(1931-2019)
JESUP — Ralph Theodore Welter, 87, of Jesup, died Saturday, Aug. 24, at Prairie Hills Assisted Living, Independence, of natural causes.
He was born Sept. 27, 1931, in rural Black Hawk County, the son of Phillip Welter and Cecelia (Schares) Welter. On Nov. 19, 1951, he married Marie Jean Weltzin at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilbertville.
Ralph attended school in Gilbertville and later in life earned his GED from Hawkeye Community College. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-53. He farmed throughout his life, worked at Rath Packing for 35 years, and drove delivery trucks for many years.
He was a member of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Catholic Order of Foresters, and Jesup Golf and Country Club.
Survived by: his wife; three daughters, Chris Walls of Fallbrook, Calif., Kathy Grimsby of San Diego and Carolyn (Tom) Kippley of Holland, Mich.; five grandchildren, Nicole, Jaclyn, Heidi, Denay and Jessie; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kinley, Zara and David; a brother, Lloyd (Shirley) Welter of La Porte City; four sisters, Jean Fischels of Waterloo, Alma Schmitz of Denver, Marjorie Guild of Waterloo and Linda (James) Hughes of Independence; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Leo Welter; and two sisters, Bernice Schmitz and Irma Delagardelle.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 30, at St. Athanasius Catholic Church, Jesup, with burial in the church cemetery and with military rites by Pump-Sheer American Legion Post No. 342. Visitation will be from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 29, at White Funeral Home, Jesup, where there will be a parish vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue for an hour before services Friday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to St. Athanasius Catholic Church, St. Croix Hospice, and Camp Courageous.
Condolences may be left at www.White-MtHope.com.
Ralph valued education, appreciated nature, and was thankful for the simple things in life. After moving to the acreage south of Jesup, he enjoyed walking the paths he created in the yard.
