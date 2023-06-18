July 31, 1927-June 7, 2023

Ralph Samuel Scott, Jr., 95, formerly of Cedar Falls, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, June 7, 2023, in Quincy, Illinois. He was born on July 31, 1927, in Portage, Wisconsin, the son of Ralph Scott and Mabel Quamme Scott. He married Liesel Luise Sattel on October 23, 1961, in Chicago, Illinois. Survivors include three daughters, Kristina Scott of San Carlos, California and her children Martin, Jianna and Sebastian Pollack; Ingrid (Stephen Wingert) Scott of Hummelstown, Pennsylvania and their children Heidi Luise, Andreas, Stephen II, Markus and Erik Wingert; and Heidi (Mark Vincent) Scott of Mt. Sterling, Illinois and their children Philip, Jakob and Liesel Vincent. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, his only brother Richard Scott, and one granddaughter Danielle Luise Pollack.

Ralph was passionate about life and all the people he met. He loved to make those he encountered smile, which usually ended up with a laugh as he enjoyed joking around. His first love was spending time with his wife, children and grandchildren. He also enjoyed traveling, fishing and music when time permitted.

He received his BA from Luther College, his MSW from the University of Wisconsin, and his PhD in Clinical Psychology with highest honors from the University of Chicago. He spent most of his career at the University of Northern Iowa, where he served as Director of the Educational Clinic and Professor of Educational Psychology; Director of the School Psychology Program; and Professor of Psychology.

Ralph also served as medical advisor for the US Department of Health and Human Services; medical expert for the U.S. Social Security Administration; Director of the National Association for Neighborhood Schools; and psychological consultant for such institutions as the Iowa Department of Education, US Office of Education, National Institute of Education, US Commission of Civil Rights; Iowa Legislative Council, Iowa Department of Public Welfare, Iowa National Guard, Iowa Board of Psychology, and school districts in at least 24 states throughout the country.

He was an avid author, having written 13 books and over 200 research papers, was awarded several International Exchange Visits by the National Academy of Sciences, and served as the principal investigator of 18 federal and state government grants.

Ralph spoke fondly of his military service as aide to General Courtney H. Hodges, Commander of US First Army. Military honors will be conducted at the Catholic Cemetery in Mt. Sterling by the Illinois National Guard Funeral Honors Detail and the Mt. Sterling American Legion Post #374 on July 8, 2023 at 11:00 am. Per his request, burial services will be held in Bundenthal, Germany, at a peaceful location chosen by him and Liesel years ago.

Memorials, made payable to “Penn State University” with “Fund 217-46HY 44JJ” written on the memo line to support retina research, may be sent to Penn State College of Medicine, University of Development and Alumni Relations, PO Box 852, Hershey, PA 17033-0852.

