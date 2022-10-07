 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ralph Myron Brown

June 10, 1939-October 4, 2022

WATERLOO-Ralph Myron Brown, 83 of Waterloo died Tuesday, October 4 at UnityPoint-Health Allen Hospital.

He was born June 10, 1939 in Waterloo, son of Myron and Arlene Bruns Brown. He married Frances Fuller January 29, 1959 in Waterloo.

Ralph was employed with John Deere for 28 years, retiring in 2001.

Survivors include his wife, Frances, his children, Virginia (Steve) Lynch, Joe (Gwen) Brown, Mike Brown, Mark (Kim) Brown and Martha (Patrick) Jones all of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and a brother, Richard Brown of Evansdale.

Preceded in death by his twin, Ray Brown.

Services will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, October 11 at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church with burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery. Public visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway where there will be a 4:00 p.m. rosary. Visitation will continue for an hour before services at the church.

Memorials may be directed to Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

