Ralph L. McElhinney

Age 83, February 12, 2022.
Husband of the late Helen “Bubbie”. Born June 22, 1938 in Dysart, Black Hawk County, Iowa. Father of James (Paula Gregoricka Jilek) & the late Jill, Robert (Laurel) Jilek, Joyce (Dr. Joseph) Bayma, Joe (Dr. Joyce) Jilek, & the late Daniel, survived by his wife Joy (Allen) Dumont. Brother of Doris (the late Jim) Kimmelshue, Warren (the late Pat) McElhinney, & Judi (Joe) Peluso. Proud grandfather & great grandfather. In the spring, along with his wife Helen, their inurnment with Military Honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Michigan. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.