Ralph L. McElhinney

  • 0

Age 83, February 12, 2022.

Husband of the late Helen “Bubbie”. Born June 22, 1938 in Dysart, Black Hawk County, Iowa. Father of James (Paula Gregoricka Jilek) & the late Jill, Robert (Laurel) Jilek, Joyce (Dr. Joseph) Bayma, Joe (Dr. Joyce) Jilek, & the late Daniel, survived by his wife Joy (Allen) Dumont. Brother of Doris (the late Jim) Kimmelshue, Warren (the late Pat) McElhinney, & Judi (Joe) Peluso. Proud grandfather & great grandfather. In the spring, along with his wife Helen, their inurnment with Military Honors will be at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Michigan. Share a memory at www.SullivanFuneralDirectors.com

