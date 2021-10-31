February 21, 1923-October 29, 2021
EVANSDALE-Ralph Hocken, 98 of Evansdale, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born February 21, 1923, in Winthrop, son of Gary Lee Matthew (Mary H. Neibeck) Hocken. He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1941. Ralph married Ruth A. Bark on February 20, 1944, in North Liberty, Iowa. She died September 9, 1983. Later married Doris Bark on March 20, 1999, in Waterloo. She died November 4, 2012. He worked at McGregor Furniture in Waterloo for over 49 years, most of those years as a salesman until moving in the warehouse doing service work, retiring in 1998. Ralph was a member of the Grace Brethren Church, and later the Central Christian Church, where he was a past deacon and Sunday School Teacher. For over 14 years, he delivered Meals on Wheels in LaPorte City, Washburn and Waterloo. He always enjoyed tinkering with engines, repairing cars and lawn mowers. He is survived by his daughters: Judith (John) Metcalf, Hudson; Kathy (Reginald) Meyer, Independence. Stepdaughter, Penny (Joe) Jenkins, LaPorte City. Grandchildren: Jason (Kim) Metcalf, Justin (Bobbie) Metcalf, Jon (Kim) Metcalf, Chance (Deb) Back and 8 great grandchildren. 3 great great grandchildren. Sister-in-law: Virginia Hocken, Cedar Falls. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and wife Doris. Sister: Mabel Chesmore. Brothers: Glenn, Clyde and Twin Brother, Delbert,Hocken.
Funeral Services: 10:30am Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at Locke Funeral Home.
Visitation will be an hour before at Locke Funeral Home
Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery.
Memorials are directed to the Central Christian Church.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.