EVANSDALE-Ralph Hocken, 98 of Evansdale, formerly of La Porte City, died Friday, October 29, 2021, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. He was born February 21, 1923, in Winthrop, son of Gary Lee Matthew (Mary H. Neibeck) Hocken. He graduated from Winthrop High School in 1941. Ralph married Ruth A. Bark on February 20, 1944, in North Liberty, Iowa. She died September 9, 1983. Later married Doris Bark on March 20, 1999, in Waterloo. She died November 4, 2012. He worked at McGregor Furniture in Waterloo for over 49 years, most of those years as a salesman until moving in the warehouse doing service work, retiring in 1998. Ralph was a member of the Grace Brethren Church, and later the Central Christian Church, where he was a past deacon and Sunday School Teacher. For over 14 years, he delivered Meals on Wheels in LaPorte City, Washburn and Waterloo. He always enjoyed tinkering with engines, repairing cars and lawn mowers. He is survived by his daughters: Judith (John) Metcalf, Hudson; Kathy (Reginald) Meyer, Independence. Stepdaughter, Penny (Joe) Jenkins, LaPorte City. Grandchildren: Jason (Kim) Metcalf, Justin (Bobbie) Metcalf, Jon (Kim) Metcalf, Chance (Deb) Back and 8 great grandchildren. 3 great great grandchildren. Sister-in-law: Virginia Hocken, Cedar Falls. Ralph is preceded in death by his wife, Ruth and wife Doris. Sister: Mabel Chesmore. Brothers: Glenn, Clyde and Twin Brother, Delbert,Hocken.