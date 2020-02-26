Ralph H. Kersten

Longtime resident of Waterloo, Iowa, died Feb.15, 2020 in Plano, Texas, at the age of 92. Son of Henry and Leona Kersten of Dysart, Iowa. Survived by wife of 66 years, Mary Lou Kersten. Sons, Wendell (deceased), Steven, and Robert. Grandsons, Christian, Arjun and Kishan. Great Grandson, Cashus. Sister, Ethel Peterson and husband John. Many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.