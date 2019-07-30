(1925-2019)
FAIRBANK — Ralph Gipper, 94, of Independence, formerly of Fairbank, died Monday, July 29, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo.
He was born Jan. 13, 1925, in rural Fayette County, son of John and Pearl (Beebe) Gipper. He married Edna Gust on Jan. 31, 1946, at the Lutheran Parsonage in Fairbank. She preceded him in death.
Ralph graduated from Fairbank High School in 1943. He served in the U.S. Army in 1946. Ralph was a 30-year employee of John Deere in Waterloo, retiring in 1982.
He was a longtime member of St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fairbank, where he was a trustee on the church council for 20 years.
Survived by: two daughters, Mary Ann (Ralph) Blessing of Waterloo and Virginia Sweeney of Marysville, Wash.; a son, Ed (Sue) Gipper of Independence; two sisters, Grace (Leroy ) Matthews of Charter Oak and Hazel (Lloyd) Hultman of Westgate; a brother, Ivan (Marcella) Gipper of Waterloo; eight grandchildren along with many great-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; a son, John Gipper; a sister, Emma Pettit; three brothers, Albert, Leonard and Lloyd; and one grandson in infancy.
Memorial services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 31, at Woods Funeral Home, Fairbank, with burial in Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at funeral home.
Memorials: may be directed to the family or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences can be left at www.woodsfuneralhome.net.
Ralph loved puttering on things out in his garage or down in the timber. He didn’t believe in buying new if you could fix the old. He spent many hours repairing or restoring John Deere tractors, his or someone else’s. He definitely fit the title “A jack of all trades.”
