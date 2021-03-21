October 19, 1932-March 17, 2021

CEDAR FALLS-Ralph Gary Butler, 88, passed away on March 17, 2021 at Shellrock Senior Living Facility. He was born on October 19, 1932 in Newton, IA.

Gary served in the U.S. Army from 1953 to 1955 and retired from John Deere as a machinist in 1989.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Ralph Clay and Esther (Campbell) Butler, wife of 39 years JoAnn Butler, sibling Betty Lou Bonawitz and sons Jeffrey and John Butler.

Gary is survived by his sons James (Kelli) Butler of Cedar Falls, IA and Joseph (Kim) Butler of Janesville, IA, and Daughter-In-Law Kathy Butler of Port Ritchey, FL.; his 11 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on a later date.