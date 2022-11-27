July 1, 1936-November 22, 2022

ELK RUN HEIGHTS-Ralph E. Fowlkes, Jr., 86, of Elk Run Heights, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital.

He was born July 1, 1936, in Independence, the son of Ralph Sr. and Myrtle (Brimmer) Fowlkes.

Ralph married Patsy J. Nagel on December 17, 1952 in Waterloo; she preceded him in death on August 2, 2008.

He worked as a laborer for 30 years at John Deere. He had also worked at Wood Products, Titus Manufacturing, Wonder Bread, and as a carpenter. He could build anything such as furniture, the barn and home additions, including Patsy’s Hair Fashion Salon right onto the house.

Ralph and Patsy loved to sing together and music filled their home. He liked riding Indian Motorcycles, trucks, go-carts, snowmobiles, and anything with wheels. He and Patsy liked to go camping together.

He was kind and gentle and was a child at heart, often playing right along with his children, grandchildren and with their toys. Ralph loved unconditionally and was accepting of everyone.

Ralph was a collector of everything. Over the years, his collections included everything from cars, trucks, hit-and-miss engines, and motorcycles to skulls, antlers, and antiques to animals of all sizes. He had watches and clocks all over the house. His most treasured collection was the continually growing circle of friends throughout his life. He loved his family and friends and they meant everything to him.

Survived by two daughters, Shawn (Harold) Fowlkes Burk of Evansdale and Laura (Gary Peters) Sutherland of La Porte City; six grandchildren, Shasti (Bruce) Mann, Jaime (Josh) Johnson, Riley (Heather) Herman, BriAnna (Frank Miller) Hall, Tanner Fowlkes, and Hunter Fowlkes; ten great-grandchildren, Payne (MaKendalle) Wilfong, Brileigh (Taurean Harper) Femino, Jon Femino, Tyler (Paige) Herman, Jordyn (Jared) Herman, Bradyn Herman, Adrian Miller, Ariella Miller, Ava Miller, and Kaileigh Johnson; five great-great-grandchildren, Kasyn, Ma’kai, Kali, Kai’lynne, and Jax’ton; sister, Diane (Roger) Graff; and brother, Kirk “Doug” Fowlkes.

Preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patsy; two daughters, Susan Fowlkes and Dawn Glaze; three great-grandchildren, Dewey Wilfong III, Joshua Wilfong, and AuBreeona Miller; and two sisters, Genevieve Morrow and Shirley Lindsey.

Services: 11:00 am on Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at Locke Garden View Chapel (3655 Logan Avenue, Waterloo, IA)

Visitation: One hour prior to services at Locke Garden View Chapel.

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials: May be directed to the family.