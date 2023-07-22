February 13, 1935—July 17, 2023

Ralph E. Boleyn, 88, of Washburn, died Monday, July 17, 2023, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital of natural causes. He was born February 13, 1935, in Oelwein, the son of Tom and Marie “Fern” Jacoby Boleyn.

He married Marlyn “Marla” Floden in Independence on June 10, 1956.

Ralph served in the U.S. Navy from 1956-1960. He worked for Titus Manufacturing for 21 years and then John Deere Co. for 29 years, retiring in 2003.

He was mechanically inclined and loved to tinker around in his garage fixing things, especially lawnmowers and snowblowers.

He had been a Scoutmaster for both Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts, a member of the Order of the Arrow, taught First Aid/CPR for the American Red Cross, was a volunteer Black Hawk County Deputy, and a past member of the Isaak Walton League.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Marla; a son, Craig (Teresa) Boleyn; a daughter Monica (Michael) Ambrose; four grandchildren, Lindsey (Chris) Klein, Mitchell (Julie) Ambrose, Randi (Chris) Wilson, April Boleyn; six great-grandchildren, Haley, Kayden, Mollie, Tanner, Harper and Bowen; three sisters, Elenora Beahr, Shirley Milligan, Judy Walker; and two brothers, Sidney Boleyn and Roger (Marlys) Boleyn.

Private Family Graveside Services will be held at Garden of Memories Cemetery with military rites conducted by the U.S. Navy Funeral Honor Detail and the Evansdale AMVETS Post #31.

Memorials may be directed to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at St.Jude.org or the donor’s choice.

