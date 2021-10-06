Ralph D. Schwake

Funeral services were 10:00 AM, Friday, October 1, 2021, at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner with Rev. Tanner Post officiating. Burial will follow at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. Visitation was from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Thursday, September 30th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church. Memorials may be made in Ralph’s name to St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Ralph’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Ralph Duane, son of Erwin and Anna (Judisch) Schwake was born September 15, 1932, at the family’s home, Leroy Township, rural Bremer County. He was baptized on September 25, 1932, and confirmed April 14, 1946, both at St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, rural Sumner. Ralph attended Parochial School through eighth grade, prior to graduating from Sumner High School in 1950. Following graduation, he continued his education at Wartburg College in Waverly, and would later graduate from Iowa State College in Ames with a Doctor in Veterinary Medicine. On June 25, 1967, Ralph was united in marriage with Judith Rieniets at St. Matthew Lutheran Church in Monticello. The couple lived on a farm near Dubuque until moving to Ralph’s family farm rural Sumner in 1972. Ralph worked at a Veterinary Practice for a short time, before working for the USDA Food Safety & Inspection Service, first at the Dubuque Plant and then Rath Packing Company in Waterloo, until his retirement on July 6, 1985. After retirement, Ralph continued to farm in the Sumner area. He was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church-Spring Fountain, where he held various Church offices. Ralph raised Shorthorn Cattle and enjoyed crossword puzzles.