February 22, 1954-March 31, 2023

SHELL ROCK-Ralph C. Ackerman, 69, of Shell Rock, died Friday, March 31, 2023, at NorthCrest Specialty Care in Waterloo of natural causes. He was born February 22, 1954, in Waterloo, the son of Victor and Lois Dreier Ackerman.

He was a 1972 graduate of Waterloo West High School.

He married Ann Spalding on May 20, 2003, but they have been together since May 1996.

Ralph worked as a welder for Wayne Engineering.

He enjoyed fishing and riding his Harley Motorcycle. Ralph was a computer geek, which was handy for all his family’s computer needs.

Left to cherish his memories include his wife, Ann of Shell Rock; his mother, Lois Ackerman of Dysart; a stepson, Chris Gerke of Rake; a sister, Joyce (Tim Wiederin) Ackerman of Dysart; a brother, Victor Ackerman of Waterloo; several nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law, and brothers-in-law.

He is preceded in death by his father and two brothers, David Ackerman, and Stan Ackerman.

Graveside service will be held at a later date in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, IA 50701 is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.