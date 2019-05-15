WATERLOO — Ralph Bruno Tempel, 67, of Waterloo, died unexpectedly Saturday, May 11, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
He was born Aug. 25, 1951, in Germany, son of Gerald and Ursula Tempel, and came to the United States at the age of 5. On Sept. 25, 1995, he married Mary Bandfield in Galena, Ill.
He graduated from West High School in 1970. He then attended Hawkeye Tech and received a degree in designer engineering. He worked for Hinson’s, Dorfer’s Engineering, Black Hawk Engineering, and was also as a “rent-a-bod,” where his employer could rent out his services. Ralph worked at home for several years before working at GMT in Waverly. Following a stroke in 2008, he was forced to retire.
Survived by: his wife; three stepchildren, Keith (Melissa) Coates, Michaela Kotz and Travis Schleusner; four grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; a brother, Thomas Tempel; a sister, Sylvia Pflughoeft; and a niece and nephew.
Preceded in death by: his parents.
Burial: will be in Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date. Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.
He also volunteered at the Human Society and loved animals dearly. Ralph also loved his Camaro, and playing volleyball, softball and golf. He was an excellent painter, woodworker, yard landscaper, and did stained glass work. He was truly a jack-of-all-trades.
