Ralph A. Ruth

CLARKSVILLE — Ralph Arnold Ruth, 82, of Clarksville, died Thursday, Sept. 27, at Clarksville Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

He was born Jan. 4, 1936, in rural Waverly, son of August and Clara Eva (Shaffer) Ruth. On Aug. 30, 1953, he married Geraldine “Geri” Willson at the United Methodist Church, Shell Rock.

He attended country school in rural Waverly and rural Shell Rock until the eighth grade and then went to work on the family farm. During Hap’s life he worked as a farm hand, for Waterloo Metal Box and Chest Co., and at John Deere in the foundry for 27 years, retiring in 1993. He was a member of Shell Rock United Methodist Church and Odd Fellows Lodge.

Survived by: his wife; five children, James Ruth of Waterloo, Peggy Ruth of Allison, Robert (Dawn) Ruth of Plainfield, Karla (Lawrence) Wheeler of Waverly and William (Teresa) Ruth of Sumner; five grandsons, Jamie Ruth, Seann Wheeler, Brett Wheeler, Dustin Ruth and Mason Klemp; five granddaughters, Robyn Orr, Jessica Schilling, Stephanie Haasis, Traci Diel and Taylor Klemp; nine great-grandchildren, Justin, Jaden, Logan, Heather, Alan, Caleb, Miriam, Nathan and Levi; and two sisters, Marjorie Pruin of Shell Rock and Joyce Rademaker of Clarksville.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Don, Edwin and John Ruth; a sister, Doris Ward; and a great-granddaughter, Jacee Schilling.

Memorial services: 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 2, at United Methodist Church, with inurnment in Riverside Cemetery, both in Shell Rock. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Hap’s enjoyments included fishing, gardening, his dogs, dartball, shuffle board, baking pies and cooking.

