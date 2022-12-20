June 29, 1971-December 15, 2022

Rachel Lynn Foelske-Upshaw, loving wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt, passed away on December 15, 2022 at Allen Hospital.

Rachel was born in Algona, Iowa on June 29, 1971, the oldest child of Ron and Melodie Foelske. She was raised on the family farm, where she developed a love of caring for animals which continued throughout her life. Rachel graduated from Janesville High School in 1989. Rachel received her undergraduate degree from Buena Vista College in 1993 and finished medical school at the University of Iowa in 1998. She then went on to complete her residency in Mason City, where she met her husband, John. Rachel was united in marriage to John Upshaw on April 1, 2000.

John and Rachel loved the outdoors, going to the cabin in Lansing, and gardening. Rachel was a devoted mother who lived for her children and enjoyed being an integral part of their daily lives. She was very proud of the young ladies they were becoming. Above all, they were her heart and soul.

Rachel loved her work as a physician, often seeing multiple generations of the same family. She was well known in the office for her vibrant leggings and her love of Crocs. She often wore “Jesus” shirts with Bible verses that provided encouragement for her patients. Rachel had a very giving heart and cared deeply about her patients, regularly devoting extra time and effort to them. Her daily life demonstrated true kindness and concern for others. She touched the lives of so many people. Above all, Rachel cherished time spent with her family and will be truly missed.

Left to cherish her memory is her husband, John; daughters, Cassie (Tyler) Rowell of Manly and Grace and Lily Upshaw. She is also survived by her mother, Melodie Foelske, sisters Amy (Rick) Mortenson & Sarah (Blair) Sanderson, and nieces Katie Mortenson, Sophie and Sydney Sanderson and nephew Brody Sanderson. She was preceded in death by her father, Ron Foelske. She will be dearly missed by all who loved and adored her.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, December 27 at 11am at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver, Iowa with Pastor Elizabeth Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, December 26 from 4-7pm at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver, Iowa and also an hour prior to the service on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flower, Memorials may be directed to the family and online condolences for Rachel may left at www.kaisercorson.com.