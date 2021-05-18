March 31, 1933-December 24, 2020

GRUNDY CENTER-Rachel L. Heller, 87, of Grundy Center, IA passed away on Thursday, December 24, 2020 at Grundy Memorial Hospital due to Covid-19 complications.

Following Rachel’s wishes, cremation rites have been accorded and there will be no public services held at this time. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the family is planning a small private memorial service for Rachel at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed in Rachel’s name to Local Humane Society or Retrieving Freedom located at 1152 230th Street, Waverly, IA 50677. For further information or to leave a condolence please visit www.abelsfuneralhomes.com.

Rachel L. Heller was born on March 31, 1933 in Iowa the daughter of Jesse H. and Clara Loraine (Young) Heller. She was raised and educated in the Grundy school district where she graduated from high school. Rachel was a hard-working woman. She began her career working at the Richelieu factory in Grundy Center until she moved to Rockford, Ill where she was a welder in a radiator factory. Following her retirement, Rachel decided to move back to Grundy Center.

Rachel is survived by several nieces and nephews; and 2 sisters-in-law: Marilyn Heller and Barb Heller.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Jesse and Clara Heller; brothers and sisters-in-law: Orvin (Mary) Heller, Carl (Doris) Heller, Duane (Jennette) Heller, Ervin (Marion) Heller, Richard (Arlene) Heller and Marvin Heller; sister and brother-in-law: Gertha (Bob) Lynch; one niece: Nancy; one nephew: Greg and many of her four legged furry family members.