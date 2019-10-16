Rachel J. Stout

(1942-2019)
WAVERLY — Rachel Joan Stout, 77, of Waverly, formerly of Cedar Falls, died Sunday, Oct. 13.
She was born Feb. 17, 1942, in New Sharon, daughter of Kenneth and Joyce (Drennan) Newport. She married Charles Slater in 1960. On Nov. 7, 1981, she married Alan Stout.
She graduated in 1960 from Cedar Falls High School. Rachel was a homemaker and worked part-time at Sears. In 1976, she began her career at Chicago Central and Commerce Credit Union. She retired in 2015 after 39 years of service. She was a longtime member of Bethel United Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. Rachel, a duplicate bridge player, was a member of the American Contract Bridge League. She earned her Life Master Certificate in 1974, at 32 years of age, and her Gold Life Master Certificate in 1998.
Survived by: her children with Charles, Kelly (Bob) Lenz of Waverly, Todd (Laurie) of Cedar Rapids, Troy (Nicole) of Denver and Ryan (Kirstien) of La Porte City; nine grandchildren, Jennifer (Tom) Poole, Whitney (Adam) Hundertmark, Lindsey (Chris) Buckman, and Austin, Treyton, Jackson, Nolan, Kellen and Summer Slater; two great-grandchildren, Eric and Sophie Poole and one on the way; two sisters, Lynne Fuller and Marica Short; a brother, Greg (Shelley) Newport; and several nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, Blair Newport.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly, and also one hour before services Friday at the church. A private family burial will be held in Waterloo Memorial Park Cemetery, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Rachel’s family for future designation.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
She was a very good cook; no one could hold a candle to her beef and noodles. Cream puffs with Joyce’s scratch pudding was her specialty. And then there were her salmon patties. … Shall we say her family never did warm up to them! Rachel also loved music, especially Neil Diamond.
