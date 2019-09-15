Rachel C. Schildroth

(1937-2019)
GRUNDY CENTER — Rachel Carol Schildroth, 82, of Grundy Center, died Aug. 21 at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo, following a brief illness.
Rachel was born May 10, 1937, on the family farm in Washington Township, Grundy County to Reuben W. and Ella (Groth) Schildroth.
She graduated from Grundy Center High School in 1955. She then graduated from St. Luke’s School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids, Baptist Bible Seminary of Johnson City, N.Y., and Frontier Nursing Service in Hyden, Ky., as a certified midwife. She also earned her BA in nursing from Medical College Virginia in Richmond, Va., and MA in Biblical studies at Faith Baptist Bible College in Ankeny.
Rachel served a total of 47 years as a missionary. In 1964, she joined Baptist Mid-Missions and was commissioned by First Baptist Church of Grundy Center. Following deputation, she spent 25 years as a missionary nurse and midwife in Liberia, Africa. A military coup required evacuation. The remaining 19 years of her missionary career were spent with Liberian immigrants in New York City: first Queens and later Staten Island. In 2011, Rachel retired from Baptist Mid-Missions but continued to serve in New York until 2016 when she returned to her home in Grundy Center. In 2019 she became a resident of Arlington Place Assisted Living in Grundy Center. She was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Grundy Center.
Survived by: her sister, Arlene Schildroth; seven nieces and nephews; 13 great-nieces and nephews; several special coworkers; and many friends.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Iva Schildroth, and three brothers, John, Marvin and Ronald Schildroth.
Celebration of life service: was held Aug. 24 at First Baptist Church. Burial was in Rose Hill Cemetery of Grundy Center prior to the service.
Memorials: may be designated for Repentance Baptist Church, Staten Island, NY in care of First Baptist Church, Grundy Center.
At the young age of five, Rachel trusted Jesus Christ as her Personal Savior. She knew early on that God had called her to a life of ministry as a missionary. Rachel loved and served her Lord all of her life. She is now safe in His arms.
