William Staebell

R. William 'Bill' Staebell

(1935-2019)

EVANSDALE —- R. William “Bill” Staebell, 84, of Evansdale, died Friday, July 12, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home, Waterloo.

He was born April 22, 1935, in Waterloo, son of William and Clara Schons Staebell. He graduated from St. John’s Catholic High School in Independence. Bill married Marlene Sheldahl on July 30, 1956, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Waterloo. He was founder, owner, and CEO of Town and Country Home Improvement of Waterloo from 1961 until the present.

Bill served on the Elk Run City Council and was an original board member of the Evansdale Bank, which is now First Security State Bank, starting in 1962. He was a member of St. Edward Catholic Church where he was active in the Resurrection Choir. He was a member of Knights of Columbus and Waterloo Elks Club.

Survivors: his wife; five children, Debbie (Terry) Gross of Dubuque‚ Tim (Sharon) Staebell of Chipley, Fla., Jeff Staebell (Andy Snyder) of Des Moines‚ Scott (Lisa) Staebell of Hudson‚ and Lisa (Joel) Dalrymple of Waterloo; 11 grandchildren, Kate (Tommy) Lange, Megan (Michael) Berns, Janifer, Joey, and Tyler Staebell, Abby, Alec and Anna Staebell, and Allison, Ben and Grace Dalrymple; four great-grandchildren, Addison, Jack and William Lange, and Maria Berns; a brother, Denny (Rita) Staebell of Waterloo; and three sisters, Stephanie Staebell of Eden Prairie, Minn., Mary Perrin of Kansas City, Mo., and Rita (Mark) Rosauer of Le Claire.

Preceded in death by: his parents; three brothers, Joe, Vince, and John Staebell; and a sister, Jeanne M. Sand.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 16, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mount Olivet Cemetery, both in Waterloo. Visitation is 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, July 15, at Locke Funeral Home, Waterloo, with a 7 p.m. vigil service, and for an hour before the service at the church.

Memorials: to Cedar Valley Catholic Schools or Cedar Valley Hospice.

Online condolences at www.lockefuneralhome.com.

Bill enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and attending their events. He also enjoyed playing tennis, boating, traveling, and hunting.

