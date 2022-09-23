May 17, 1933-September 20, 2022

CEDAR FALLS-R. Paul Jaehrling, Jr., 89, of Deery Suites, Cedar Falls, passed away on September 20, 2022.

He was born May 17, 1933 in Waterloo, son of Royden and Florence (Elgas) Jaehrling. He married Arlene McDonald on April 14, 1956 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Waterloo.

Paul graduated from Sacred Heart High school in 1951. Paul served in the U.S. Army from 1953-1955 in Austria as an IBM Programmer. After service, he was employed by Rath Packing Company in the Purchasing Department. He was also employed by Weyerhaeuser Company until his retirement in 1995.

Paul was a member of Blessed Sacrament Church, American Legion and Knights of Columbus.

Paul is survived by: his wife; one daughter: Joan (T.J.) Kuper of Florissant, MO; three sons: Jeffrey (Annette) of Nevada, IA; Patrick (Debra) of Clarksville, TN and Matthew (Shirley) of Aurora, IL; 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; sisters: Michele Jaehrling of Cedar Rapids, IA; Mary (George) Leppert of Morristown, MN; brother: John (Pat) of Tigard, OR and many nieces and nephews.

Preceded in death by: his parents, sister Lanore Lamprecht; brother Walter Jaehrling and daughter Jan “Missy” Jaehrling.

There will be a private family burial at a later date. Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway is in charge of arrangements.

Memorials: in lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family, c/o Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service, 300 West Ridgeway, Waterloo, IA 50701.