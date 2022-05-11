November 1, 1943-May 7, 2022

R. Ken Earnest, 78, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 7, 2022 at Cedar Valley Hospice Home.

He was born November 1, 1943, in Oakman, AL, son of James A. and Alice E. Key Earnest. Ken graduated from Proviso East High School, Maywood, IL, in 1961. He also graduated from Waubonsee Community College, Sugar Grove, IL, in 1976 with a degree in business and computer programming.

Ken married Priscilla “Perry” Holcome April 3, 1966 at the Marine Corps Chapel at Twentynine Palms, CA; she died July 10, 2021. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps during the Vietnam War era.

He was the transportation manager at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo. He also worked for many companies in the area including National Bank of Waterloo and Arial Services, Inc.

Ken was a member of Waterloo First United Methodist Church. He was a family caregiver for Cedar Valley Hospice. Ken mentored and was a Big Brother for Waterloo Community Schools as well as for Big Brothers Big Sister in Waterloo. He was the treasurer for Relay for Life for the American Cancer Society.

He is survived by his two sons, Bryan (Lara) Earnest of Waterloo, and Bruce (Ann) Earnest of Cedar Falls; and three grandsons, Cole, Luke, and Kyle Earnest.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; brother, Ricky Earnest; and two sisters, Janice, and Mary.

Memorial Services: 11:00 AM Friday, May 13 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church. Private family burial in Waterloo Cemetery. Military honors by Waterloo VFW Post #1623, Waterloo American Legion Post #138, and the United States Marine Corps funeral honor guard. Visitation: 4 – 7 PM Thursday, May 12 at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave., Waterloo Memorials: Cedar Valley Hospice. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more.