April 26, 2023
HUBBARD-R. Elaine Arrowood, age 83, of Hubbard, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at the Hubbard Care Center in Hubbard.
Visitation will be held Monday, May 1st, from 6:00 pm—8:00 pm at the Salem United Methodist Church in Hubbard.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am,Tuesday, May 2nd, at the Salem United Methodist Church, Hubbard, IA.
Burial will take place at 3:00 pm, Tuesday, May 2nd, in the Old Altoona Cemetery, NE 80th St, Altoona, IA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent the Alzheimers Association of Iowa, 1415 28th St #430, West Des Moines, IA 50266.
For more information and online condolences go to, www.boekefuneralhomes.com.
Boeke Funeral Home of Hubbard is caring for Elaine and her family.
