May 9, 2003-February 11, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Quincy Eugene Friedrich, 19, of Cedar Falls, passed away on Saturday, February 11, 2023, from injuries sustained as a passenger in an automobile collision.

Quincy was sensitive and beautiful in every way. He would fight for what was right, in his quiet manner, but we all knew he meant business. His friends understood his loyalty to their core, as did we all. He was a hard worker, and first on plenty of farmer’s lists to call when a tough farmhand was necessary. Quincy’s love of trucks and mechanics started early on. He was the only motorhead of the family, so we all had something to learn. We loved how he would drag us along with his passions and choose his own. Quincy’s thumb was green, and just about anyone in the Cedar Valley would say that Quincy’s pumpkins were the very best ones around. He saved his first semester of college tuition with the money from his pumpkins.

Quincy was brought into this world on May 9, 2003, in San Pedro Sula, Honduras with our Catratcho family, who will miss him greatly. He was a part of the Janesville Consolidated School District for elementary and junior high and ended his high school career with InterAmerican Academy in Guayaquil, Ecuador, gaining another family there as well. Quincy loved his Latino background, and we are so grateful that he was able to have so many glorious adventures and experiences, meeting many wonderful people along the way. Quincy was accepted into the University of Iowa, and had just completed his first semester, where he was rocking it in every way! He was in the process of gaining his BSN and had goals of moving on afterwards into Physical Therapy. The Nursing field lost one that would have been the best; we all know it to be true.

To our communities around the globe: you all helped build this beautiful boy of ours. He was kind, compassionate and open-minded, much in part due to all of you.

Quincy is survived by his father, Shannon Gene Friedrich, and mother; Brynn Nicholle Friedrich, of Cedar Falls, Iowa; his hero, big brother Joseph Curry Friedrich; and his very best friend and sister, Piper Jaclyn Friedrich. He is also survived by his great-grandmothers, Phyllis Friedrich and Jan Kramer; grandfathers, Galen Friedrich and Jay Lees; grandmothers, Julie Lowell and Georgiana Schmitt; aunts: Tracy Friedrich, Britta-Paule Lees, and Danielle Spears; uncle; Matthew Higdon; cousins: Samantha Alphs, Justin Alphs, Ari Dimick, Rebecca Dimick; MotorDad, Clint Barrett; bonus sister, Erika Quistorff; bonus brothers, Ethan Roethler and Trenton Holden; and very special friend Isabella “Bella” Sellers (who played an intricate role in Quincy’s well-being, and from whom he was inseparable).

Quincy is preceded in death by his great grandfathers, Melvin Friedrich and Andy Kramer; grandmothers, Linda Friedrich and Jaqueline Hardy; and grandfather, Jerry Hardy.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 17, 2023, at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Cedar Falls. Visitation 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. Thursday at the church and one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls. All are welcome at the family home following burial services (6031 Leversee Rd., Cedar Falls) to celebrate Quincy’s life.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

