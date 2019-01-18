Quentin L. Fisher Sr.

(1968-2019)
WATERLOO — Quentin Louis Fisher Sr., 50, of Waterloo, died at home Tuesday, Jan. 15.
He was born Dec. 31, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Lesley B. and Robbie Pearl (Robinson) Fisher
Quentin was a participant in the Home Start pilot and was a member of the last graduating class of Central High School. He was employed in a number of jobs, including driving and working with detasseling and flagging.
Survived by: his parents; a son, Quentin Louis Fisher Jr.; two brothers, Chad E. Fisher (Rhonda) of Olathe, Kan., and Trevor M. Fisher (Tamika) of Waterloo; and his special friend, Ray C. Young.
Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Robert and Mattie Robinson.
Memorial visitation: from 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories, an Overton Family Service, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Quentin never met a stranger and remained in touch with his friends from school. He had a love of hunting, fishing and dogs.
