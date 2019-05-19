Quentin L. Fisher Sr.

{{featured_button_text}}
WATERLOO — Quentin Louis Fisher Sr., 50, of Waterloo, died at home Jan. 15.

He was born Dec. 31, 1968, in Waterloo, son of Lesley B. and Robbie Pearl (Robinson) Fisher.

He was a participant in the home start pilot and was a member of the last graduating class of Central High School. Quentin was employed as a CNA, but also drove and worked with detasseling and flagging.

Survived by: his parents; a son, Quentin Louis Fisher Jr.; his soulmate, Teresa Jackson; two brothers, Chad E. Fisher (Rhonda) of Olathe, Kan., and Trevor M. Fisher (Tamika) of Waterloo; a niece, Jhala Fisher; two nephews, Trevell Fisher and Sharmez Fisher; and his best friend, Ray C. Young.

Preceded in death by: his grandparents, Robert and Mattie Robinson and Earnest Sr. and Murrie Fisher.

Memorial visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Parrott and Wood Chapel of Memories. He was cremated.

Memorials: may be directed to the family.

Condolences may be left at www.parrottandwood.com.

Quentin never met a stranger and remained in touch with his friends from school. He had a love of hunting, fishing and dogs. Quentin was also an avid chess and domino player.

