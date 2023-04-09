April 4, 2023

WAVERLY-Ken McCormick, 68, of Waverly, passed away Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at MercyOne Medical Center, Waterloo.

Ken was a native of Guadalupe, California. He attended the University of California-Riverside as a Governor’s Scholar and received a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics and Urban Studies in 1976. He was awarded a graduate teaching assistanceship his freshman year to work toward his Doctorate in Economics from Iowa State University, graduating in 1982.

Ken accepted a position with the Department of Economics at the University of Northern Iowa for the 1982-1983 academic year. He retired in 2020 after 38 years of teaching.

During his tenure, Ken received the Iowa State Board of Regents Award for Faculty Excellence in 1993. He was honored with receiving the UNI Class of 1943 Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching in 2001.

Ken was an expert on Thorstein Veblen. His book, “Veblen in Plain English: A Complete Introduction to Thorstein Veblen’s Economics,” was a primer for readers interested in the iconoclastic Veblen. Ken was also an astute scholar of Adam Smith, recognizing that scholars gained from reading Smith’s “The Theory of Moral Sentiments” as a companion to the more famous “The Wealth of Nations.” Ken was the recipient of a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to conduct seminars on Adam Smith’s works to high school teachers from across the United States.

Ken is survived by his wife of 38 years, Danita. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and his mother and father-in-law.

There will be no formal services. Memorials may be directed to Hero’s Haven Animal Rescue, Manchester, Iowa; Cedar Valley Humane Society, Cedar Rapids; or Cedar Bend Humane Society, Waterloo. Condolences may be left at kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187