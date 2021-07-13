October 29, 1943-July 10, 2021
CEDAR FALLS-Priscilla “Perri” Earnest, 77, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Waterloo died at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home Saturday, July 10, 2021. Perri was born October 29, 1943, in Oak Park, IL, the daughter of Warner Clair and Erma Beggs Holcombe. She graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, Illinois; received her BA in Elementary Education with a minor in English and Music from North Central College in Naperville in 1966.
Perri married Kenneth Earnest April 3, 1966, at the Marine Corps Chapel at 29 Palms, California. She taught Elementary School in North Aurora, IL for several years and then was a Lab Secretary at Mercy Hospital there for 4 years. Perri and Ken moved to Waterloo, and she worked in public relations at St. Francis Hospital then Vintage Life and Manager of Lifeline retiring after 29 years with Covenant Health System. Perri was honored at a convention in Boston for growth of the Lifeline program.
Perri is survived by her husband, Ken of Cedar Falls; two sons, Bryan (Lara) Earnest of Waterloo and Bruce (Ann) Earnest of Cedar Falls; three grandsons, Cole, Luke, and Kyle Earnest, and a sister Sylvia Nelson of Davenport.
She is preceded in death by her parents, and a brother Howard Holcombe.
Services: 11:00 Saturday, July 17 at Waterloo First United Methodist Church.
Burial: prior to the service in Waterloo Cemetery.
Visitation: 3:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, July 16 at Locke Funeral Home.
Memorials: Waterloo First United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
