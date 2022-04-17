CEDAR FALLS-Priscilla Anne Meyermann, 71, of Cedar Falls, died Saturday, April 2, 2022, at Bickford Cottage. She was born May 3, 1950 in Des Moines, Iowa, the daughter of Donald and Delores (Melton) Rowland. Priscilla married Paul Meyermann on December 28, 1980 in Des Moines. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2013. Priscilla was a graduate of Drake University in Des Moines. While there she worked as a waitress and later a graphic designer with Meredith Corp. After moving to Cedar Falls with her husband she continued as a freelance graphic designer. Priscilla also worked in sales with Minuteman Press, was a dedicated wife and mother, and worked at Twin Oaks Framing at College Square Mall. She went back to school at UNI, earning her teaching degree, and was a substitute teacher for several years. Priscilla was an artist at heart, painting watercolors, playing the piano and cutting silhouettes.