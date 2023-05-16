January 24, 1951-May 10, 2023

Mrs. Portia (Jones) Hopper of Augusta, Georgia, departed this life Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at Sartori Hospital in Cedar Falls. She was born on January 24, 1951. She later married James Ernest Hopper in 1975.

Mrs. Hopper taught 7th grade at West Intermediate School before founding the Noah’s Ark Academy for At-Risk Youth. Upon moving to Georgia, she received her Doctorate in Theology and continued her work with at-risk youth.

Services will be held at First Christian Church, 206 Holderby Street in Reidsville, NC. Saturday, May 20th at 11 am, and the funeral to follow at noon.