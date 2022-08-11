Polly Sorensen

Oct. 19, 1955-Monday, Aug.2022

Polly Jane Sorensen, 66, of Ravenwood Specialty Care, died Monday, Aug. 8 at Unity Point Hospice, Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 19, 1955 in Waterloo, daughter of Alvin E. and Nancy Higley Sorensen, Jr. Polly graduated from River Hills School, Cedar Falls.

Polly worked at Parkview Nursing Home and volunteered at Black Hawk Center for Independent Living.

She loved to color, enjoyed visiting with people and will be remembered for making friends easily.

Survivors include: her step-mother, Shirley Sorensen of Waterloo; and her aunt, Arlene Tharp of Blaine, Minn.; her uncle, Dale Sorensen of Dallas, Texas.

Preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be 10:30 am Friday, Aug. 12 at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway with burial in Garrison Cemetery, Garrison, Iowa. Public visitation will be for one hour before services at the funeral home.

Memorials: directed to the family.

