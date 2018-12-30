Try 1 month for 99¢
Phyllis Swanson

(1928-2018)

CEDAR FALLS — Phyllis A. Swanson, 90, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Bloomington, Minn., died Dec. 23 at Western Home Communities Deery Suites.

She was born July 23, 1928, in Minneapolis, daughter of Andrew and Alice (Bjorklund) Johnson. She married Lloyd E. Swanson on Feb. 5, 1949, in Minneapolis. He died Nov. 6, 2013.

Phyllis was a dental assistant, worked in retail, and was a homemaker. She was a long standing member of Oxboro Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington.

Survived by: her son, Gregory (Robin) Swanson of Savage, Minn.; two daughters, Dawn (Stephen) Ford of Cedar Falls and Deb (Mark) Otto of Omaha, Neb.; five grandchildren, Brandon (Amanda) Ford of Atlanta, Christopher (Jennifer) Swanson of Alexandria, Minn., Heather (Justin) Otto Vipond of Omaha, Tyler (Elizabeth) Ford of Cedar Falls and David (Trisha) Otto of Omaha; 14 great-grandchildren; a sister, Karen Bell of Lago Vista, Texas; and her sister-in-law, Marjorie Johnson of Bloomington.

Preceded in death by: her parents and husband; a daughter, Joan Swanson; and a brother, H. Dean Johnson.

Services: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at Oxboro Evangelical Free Church in Bloomington, with private burial at Washburn-McReavy Hillside Cemetery in Minneapolis. Visitation will be one hour before services at the church. A Celebration of Life Service will be 2:30 p.m. Jan. 8 at the Western Home Communities Windhaven Assisted Living Center in Cedar Falls.

Memorials: to Oxboro Evangelical Free Church or the Western Home Communities.

Condolences may be left at www.DahlFuneralHome.com.

