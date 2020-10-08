Phyllis S. Carlin

Phyllis is survived by her husband, Charles Carlin of Waverly; two daughters, Laura (Luke) Brady of Edgewood and Sarah Carlin of Waverly; four grandsons, Landon, Leo, Lenny and Lazlo Brady; a sister, Lois (John) Davidson of LaPlata, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Pat (Gary) Johnson of Manchester; Kathleen Millington Drake of Rochester, Minnesota; and Dorothy Carlin of New Hampton; and a brother-in-law, Dan Carlin of Rosemont, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lando and LaVera Scott; her grandparents, Sam and Blanche Motter; Michael Carlin, Genevieve Carlin, and Theresa Carlin.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Waverly. Burial will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church and also for one hour prior to services on Saturday at the church. Memorials may be directed to Trinity United Methodist Church, Waverly or to the UNI Communication Department Scholarship in the name of Dr. Phyllis Scott Carlin. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.Social distancing and masks will be required for the visitation and the service.