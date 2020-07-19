Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access

Phyllis Rolfs, 90, of Red Wing, MN died 7/15/20. Born 3/8/1930 in Waukon, Iowa to Frank and Evelyn (Bresnahan) Spiegler. Was a 1949 graduate of Waukon & in 1950 she married Donald Rolfs they lived in Waterloo and Cedar Falls, later moving to MN. Survived by husband, Donald; daughter, Rhonda Rolfs; 3 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson & 2 sisters, Karen (Ray) O’Hare & Janet (Burke) Evan. Preceded in death by son, Mervin Rolfs; brother, Kenneth Spiegler, and sister, Margaret E. Spiegler. A graveside service 2 p.m., July 23, at MN State Veterans Cemetery in Preston. www.mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.