CEDAR FALLS — Phyllis R. Jorgensen, 87, of Cedar Falls, died Friday, Aug. 3, at the Western Home Communities-Deery Suites.
She was born June 10, 1931, in Harlan, daughter of Herman and Malinda (Musfeldt) Johannsen. She married James Jorgensen on Jan. 26, 1951, in Jacksonville, Iowa.
She graduated from Harlan High School and attended Dana College in Blair, Neb. She owned and operated Carolyn’s Fashion Fabrics, and was a homemaker.
Survived by: her husband; two sons, Kurt (Mary) of Prairie du Chien, Wis., and Alan of Bettendorf; three daughters, Karol (Jim) Boike of Dike, Anne (Matt) Whitis of Oskaloosa and Mary (Jim) Bernau of Alexandria, Va.; 13 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Jan (Mike) Nystrom of Sioux Falls, S.D.
Preceded in death by: a sister, Rita Sjoblom; a daughter-in-law, Jill Jorgensen; and a great-grandson, Ole Fittje
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 13, at the Western Home Communities Diamond Event Center in Cedar Falls. Visitation from 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Diamond Event Center and for an hour before the service. Inurnment at a later date in Fredsville Lutheran Church Cemetery. Richardson Funeral Service is assisting the family.
Memorials: may be directed to Christian Crusaders or the family.
Condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneral service.com.
