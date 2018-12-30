Try 1 month for 99¢
Phyllis Main

WATERLOO — Phyllis Mae Main, daughter of August and Nora Niemeyer, born in Sumner on July 20, 1935, passed away Dec. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz., of natural causes at the age of 83.

Phyllis lived in California for 32 years and in Arizona for 22 years with her husband of 52 years, Chester Main, a Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, who passed away two years ago.

Phyllis and Chet embarked on 30 cruises all over the world and traveled extensively in the continental United States.

Phyllis retired from the Bank of America as a branch manager in California in the 1980s. She was one of the very first women to be a branch manager in what was a male-dominated position in the banking industry at that time.

Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Larry Niemeyer and Danny Niemeyer, both of Waterloo, and sisters, Cleo Matthew and JoAnn Nielsen, both of Tucson.

Phyllis will be laid to rest in a military cemetery next to Chet in Cave Creek, Ariz.

Memorials can be sent to:

St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital

262 Danny Thomas Place

Memphis, TN 38105-3678

Phyllis Niemeyer Main
