WATERLOO — Phyllis Mae Main, daughter of August and Nora Niemeyer, born in Sumner on July 20, 1935, passed away Dec. 17, 2018, in Tucson, Ariz., of natural causes at the age of 83.
Phyllis lived in California for 32 years and in Arizona for 22 years with her husband of 52 years, Chester Main, a Navy veteran of the Korean conflict, who passed away two years ago.
Phyllis and Chet embarked on 30 cruises all over the world and traveled extensively in the continental United States.
Phyllis retired from the Bank of America as a branch manager in California in the 1980s. She was one of the very first women to be a branch manager in what was a male-dominated position in the banking industry at that time.
Phyllis is survived by her brothers, Larry Niemeyer and Danny Niemeyer, both of Waterloo, and sisters, Cleo Matthew and JoAnn Nielsen, both of Tucson.
Phyllis will be laid to rest in a military cemetery next to Chet in Cave Creek, Ariz.
Memorials can be sent to:
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital
262 Danny Thomas Place
Memphis, TN 38105-3678
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.