CEDAR RAPIDS-Phyllis Mae Schrader was born on April 9, 1926, in Cedar Rapids, the daughter of Paul and Ella (Steuber) Floyd. Phyllis attended Edgewood Country School near Cedar Rapids. On April 19, 1954, she was united in marriage to Arthur Schrader at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. The couple made their home in Norway, Iowa for a year before moving to Dysart, where they lived for more than 60 years. Phyllis was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dysart until it closed, and then was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. She ran the family farm and enjoyed cooking, crafting, gardening, and spending time with her family. Phyllis died at the age of 95 on February 20, 2022, at the Deery Suites at Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; son, Stephen; and 5 siblings, Paul Floyd, Charles Floyd, Betty Floyd, Jean Hassell, and Jim Floyd. Phyllis is survived by 4 children, Janice (Bryant) Stock of Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Robert (Mary) Schrader of Rochester Hills, Michigan, Lori Lemon of Ankeny, and Sandy (Brock) Sells of Ames; a sister, Shirley Stoner of Cedar Rapids, sister-in-law, Marlys Floyd of Cedar Rapids; 11 grandchildren, Daniel Schrader, Stefanie (Chris) Steies, Jeremy (Deanna) Stock, Casey (Shaka) Preston, Megan Reynolds, Adam Schrader, Maggie (Robert Fortucci) Marzloff, Travis (Jessica) Lemon, Brieanna Lemon, Samuel Sells, and Madeline Sells; 14 great grandchildren; and 1 great-great grandchild. The funeral will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:00 AM, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in La Porte City. The visitation will be on Friday, February 25, 2022, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, at the Overton Funeral Home in Dysart. The burial will be at St. Joseph Cemetery in Dysart.