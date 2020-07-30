Phyllis L. Green

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1928-2020)

Phyllis Lydia Green of Cedar Falls, died Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at Western Home Communities, Cedar Falls.

A private burial will be at Postville Cemetery.

Phyllis was born August 16, 1928, in Decorah, Iowa, to William and Hilda (Foltz) Erickson. She married Kenneth Theodore (K. Ted) Green August 22, 1948, in Decorah. Ted and Phyllis made their homes in Olin, Postville and Eldridge, returning to Decorah in retirement. He preceded her in death on May 28, 2009.

Phyllis grew up on a farm during the Depression and always appreciated her simple childhood in rural Burr Oak. She graduated from Decorah High School in 1946 with a High School Normal Training Certificate. Her teaching career began in a one-room school. She taught at Clermont for 2 years and at North Scott Schools in Eldridge and Long Grove for 25 years. During that time, she completed a master’s degree in counseling at University of Iowa. She retired in 1993 and served as a substitute teacher for the next 20 years.