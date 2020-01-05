(1940-2020)
TRIPOLI — Phyllis June Lonergan, 79, of Tripoli, died Thursday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born May 7, 1940, in Ackley, daughter of Henry and Viola (Nuss) Aschbrenner. She was previously married to Wendell Rettig and Robert Lonergan.
Phyllis graduated in 1958 from East High School, Waterloo. She worked at Black’s Tea Room, Bishops Buffet and St Francis Hospital, Waterloo, for 17 years. She moved to Clinton, Tenn., for a few years; then moved to Kansas City, Mo., and worked 17-19 years as a secretary at Dysart Taylor Law Firm.
Survived by: her children, Michael Rettig (Cathy) of Pinehurst, N.C., Wendy Rettig of Liberty, Mo., and Todd Rettig (Brenda) of Tripoli; 11 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Henry Aschbrenner, Ramona Reinke, Duane Aschbrenner, Loren Aschbrenner, Larry Aschbrenner and Dennis Aschbrenner.
Preceded in death by: a stepson, Patrick Lonergan; her parents; Auntie Mom Olinda Nuss Aschbrenner; and great-nephew Elijah Aschbrenner.
Services: No services pending per Phyllis’ wishes. S.K. Rogers Funeral Home is Sumner is assisting the family.
Memorial fund: has been established in care of Grace Lutheran Church, Tripoli.
She enjoyed camping in Minnesota, riding a Harley to New York City, drawing, painting, bowling, and going to the theater. She was glad to return to Tripoli and have a flower garden, grill, and take day trips. She was a big sports fan, cheering for Iowa Hawkeyes and KC Chiefs.
