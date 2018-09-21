APLINGTON — Phyllis Joyce Uhlenhopp, 89, of Aplington, died Wednesday, Sept. 19.
She was born June 21, 1929, in Kesley, daughter of George and Lettie (Schmertman) DeBuhr. She married Elvin Uhlenhopp on June 8, 1948, at the Aplington Baptist Church. He preceded her in death Oct. 19, 2011.
Phyllis went to Aplington for high school. While in high school, she worked at the Kesley Mercantile. After marrying, she became a housewife and mother.
She was a lifelong member of Aplington Baptist Church, serving as a nursery (preschool) Sunday School teacher for 50 years and choir director for 14.
Survived by: four children, Denton (Deb) Uhlenhopp of Aplington, Darrow (Helene) Uhlenhopp of Nevada, Iowa, Denise (Bruce) Foth of Livermore and Dalen (Diane) Uhlenhopp of Madrid, Iowa; 18 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Leola (Gordon) Weiland of Fort Dodge.
Preceded in death by: her husband; a son, Darwin; a daughter-in-law, Mary Uhlenhopp; a sister, Faye VanGerpen; her parents; and sisters- and brothers-in-laws.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Aplington Baptist Church, with burial in Pleasant View Cemetery, both in Aplington. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 23, and for an hour before services Monday, all at Aplington Baptist Church, Aplington. Redman-Schwartz Funeral Chapel in Aplington is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
While juggling the activities of her kids, she cooked, canned and baked. Elvin and Phyllis had a huge garden. Besides keeping up with her everyday duties, Phyllis played the piano daily. She also found time to spend with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and attended many of their sporting and music events.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.