(1930-2020)

WAVERLY – Phyllis J. Tharp, 90, of Waverly, formerly of Waterloo, died Tuesday, June 2, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community.

She was born Feb. 15, 1930, in Orchard, daughter of Clarence and Wilhemine “Minnie” Meilahn Morse. She married Wayne Tharp on March 27, 1954, in Illinois. He died Dec. 29, 1996. Phyllis graduated from Osage High School in 1947.

After moving to Waterloo, she was employed by the Waterloo School System in food service for 21 years before retiring in 1989. She was a member of Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Survivors: a son, John (Amy) Tharp of Waverly; a daughter, Cindy Ackerman of Ankeny; three grandchildren, Nathan (Richelle) Ackerman of Arkansaw, Wis., Nicholas (Rachel) Ackerman of Polk City, and Courtney Tharp of Waverly; and four great-grandsons, Reid Ackerman of Arkansaw, Wis., and Mason, Grayer, and Griffin Ackerman, all of Polk City.

Preceded in death by: her parents; four brothers, Glenn, Dwight, Albert, and Keith Morse; and a sister, Doris Lack.