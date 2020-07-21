Phyllis J. Hinkel

Due to state and federal guidance on gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, social distancing will be required. Those in attendance are encouraged to wear a mask at the funeral home and the church. We encourage relatives and friends not able to attend the service to reach out to the family by leaving a message on the funeral home web site, by mail or phone.

Phyllis Jean Hinkel was born on March 5, 1942 at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Louis William “Bill” and Gladys Marion (Schrader) Hinkel. She was baptized on September 19, 1943 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterloo. Phyllis was confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Aurora on May 20, 1956. She graduated from the Venice Community School in Los Angeles. In 1958 the family moved to Oelwein from Waterloo and then in 1966 they moved to Culver City, California where Phyllis worked at the Sunset House and the Cove Motel both in Los Angeles. She also worked at Goodwill in California. Phyllis earned her driver’s license in California. In 1980, Bill retired and they moved to Brookfield, Missouri until they returned to Oelwein in 1990. Phyllis worked at Goodwill and Hardees for many years and received many achievement pins. She also helped in the Oelwein Community School children’s reading program. Phyllis helped with many church bible school programs and enjoyed participating in the Special Olympics where she received many ribbons and medals. Phyllis moved to Central Manor and then to Oelwein Care Center in 2018. Phyllis was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and the SONshine Mission Circle at church. Phyllis enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, playing cards, doing puzzles, coloring, crocheting and embroidering.