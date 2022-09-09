July 9, 1927-September 6, 2022

WATERLOO-Phyllis Irene (Fenton) Dickinson, 95, of Waterloo, passed away to be with her savior, Jesus, on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center from complications of a hip fracture.

She was born July 9, 1927, in Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada, daughter of Wendell Augustus and Lorna (Mullen) Fenton. The family relocated to Waterloo in the spring of 1929. She was part of one of the first kindergarten classes at Lowell Elementary School and graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1945. Her education continued at Iowa State Teacher’s College (UNI) as a piano/organ performance and teaching major, receiving her bachelor’s degree in 1949. During her years at ISTC, she met Merle Dickinson through their mutual love of music. They were married June 12, 1949, in Waterloo, before ultimately residing in Mason City. They enjoyed making music together throughout their 64 years of marriage until his passing in October 2013.

Phyllis began playing piano at age seven, played for a dance studio at age 11 and performed the Grieg Concerto on the radio in Chicago at age 14. She would go on to accompany hundreds of students as a K-12 music educator in Nora Springs, Iowa, for eight years when the couple lived in Mason City, while also instilling a love of music in their three daughters.

In 1975, the family relocated to Sioux City for 17 years, where she directed children’s choirs, before retiring to Waterloo in 1992.

Some of her greatest joys were playing grand piano, writing poems, creating beautiful handmade cards for family and friends, and wearing beautiful hats. In addition to her love of music, she enjoyed many word games, completed the daily crossword puzzle, and created many patchwork quilts and pillows.

Phyllis was a member of First United Methodist Church, Waterloo, Etude in Mason City, and LMI (Waterloo/ Cedar Falls) music clubs.

She is survived by three daughters, Lynn (Gary) Kloberdanz, Dawn Pegis, both of Waterloo, and Jan (Duane) Hendrickson, Medina, MN; 13 grandchildren, Angela Feddersen, Brandt (Michele) Slivken, Leah (Aaron) Novak, Erik (Sarah) Slivken, Tara Gallardo, Brett (Jennifer) Kloberdanz, Jason (Melissa) Kloberdanz, Philip (Kelly) West, Peter (Samantha) West, Stephen West, Kathleen Hendrickson, Michael Pegis, and Jason Pegis; 13 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Darlene (Fenton) Luedtke of Cary, NC.

She was preceded in death by her husband; grandson, David Hendrickson; a son-in-law, Jonathan Pegis; brother-in-law and wife, Carroll (Winifred) Dickinson; and brother-in-law, Bob Luedtke.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, September 12, at Waterloo First United Methodist Church with burial at Memorial Park Cemetery, Mason City. Visitation from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, September 11, at Locke Funeral Home on 4th Street. Memorials may be directed to the church or Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony Orchestra. Visit www.LockeFuneralServices.com for more and a link to the live stream of the service. Locke on 4th is assisting the family. Locke Funeral Home, 1519 West 4th Street, Waterloo, 319-233-6138.