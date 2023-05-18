August 30, 1930-May 13, 2023

WATERLOO-Phyllis H. Watters, 92, of Waterloo, died Saturday, May 13, at Parker Place Assisted Living and Memory Care, Parkersburg.

She was born August 30, 1930, in Ellsworth, Wisconsin, to August and Linnett Bunce Haberstich.

Phyllis graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1947. She received her LPN licensing in 1965 from Waterloo School of Practical Nursing and in 1976 earned her EMT certificate which she eventually used to save two lives.

She married Gordon E. Watters December 21, 1947, in Waterloo. He preceded her in death November 28, 2003.

She was an LPN for Dr. Seibert in his private practice for 11 years.

Phyllis was a member of Hagerman Baptist Church. She had been a member of Burton Ave. Baptist Church where she taught Sunday School for over 30 years as well as other churches. Phyllis also conducted personal bible studies.

She enjoyed growing, canning, freezing and pickling vegetables, and decorating cakes. She looked forward to her Sleepy Hollow class reunions and annual Wyoming deer hunting trips and Ellsworth Polka Festivals.

Survived by daughters, Margaret “Marge” Murders, Burlington, Iowa, Elise (Stephen) Necklason, Sundance‚ Wyoming and Rebecka (Thomas) Wagner, Waterloo; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren.

Preceded by 8 brothers: John, James, Daniel “Pat,” Edwin, Glenn and William Haberstich and Robert and Raymond Harvester; 3 sisters: Elma Leeper, Ina Neidigh and Mary Watterson Kelty.

Visitation: 4:00-6:00 PM, Friday, May 19, at Locke on 4th, 1519 West 4th St., Waterloo.

Funeral Services: 1:00 PM, Saturday, May 20, at Hagerman Baptist Church and live streamed at https://www.youtube.com/@hagermanbaptistchurch236/streams. Burial in Garden of Memories Cemetery.

Memorials to SIM Ministry, Box 7900, Charlotte, NC 28241 or the church. Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralServices.com.